A family of five died in Nyandarua after their house caught fire while they slept on Monday night.

The Gitabushi residents; man, wife and their three kids are said to have cried for help but the fire could not be contained due to the strong Aberdare Ranges winds.

“They reported to us that they heard loud noises from the house only to see a huge fire when they arrived at the scene. The fire was escalated by the winds from the Aberdare Forest such that they could not bring it down in time,” Kipipiri OCPD Charles Rotich told reporters.

Witnesses said that they were woken up by loud cries coming from the house.

“It was a very sad incident as we could hear them cry for help while stuck inside the house. All we could do is fetch water from a nearby well and try to bring it down,” a witness said.

Investigations are on going as the cause of fire is still unknown.

The remains have been taken to JM Hospital Mortuary, Ol Kalau.

