The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced Egypt as the new hosts of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Egypt beat South Africa to the rights to replace initial hosts Cameroon, who failed preparedness test late last year.

The North African football powerhouse will be staging the continental championship for the fourth time after hosting and winning the 1959,1986 and 2006 editions.

This year’s showpiece will have 24 teams up from 16 and will for the first time run from June to July.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have already qualified and will grace the tournament for the first time since Tunisia 2004 edition.

