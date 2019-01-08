Popular gospel DJ, DJ Mo has finally spoken about the death of their unborn baby who passed away about two weeks ago.

Speaking to Word Is, DJ Mo shared that his wife, Size 8 was five weeks pregnant at the time of the miscarriage.

However, they have not been able to figure out what the problem was exactly.

“Miscarriage can be caused by so many things, like stress. Others may fail to adjust with the body, but we are doing well. If you love each other, that is a small thing. All you need is to encourage each other and it passes,” Mo said.

The couple were suspected to be expecting baby number 2 even though none of them came out to deny or confirm the rumors.

Sharing the loss of the baby, Size 8 said that the pregnancy had been challenging for her hence the reason she chose to keep it private.

“… it was a battle all the way so I just wanted to go with the fight privately. But God decided the best lane for me and I lost the pregnancy juzi…” she shared.

DJ Mo says that the loss was a small hurdle for them as they love each other. Size 8 has also said before that they will keep praising God and trusting Him for another child.

