Four Chinese Nationals were arrested today in Nairobi at Kilimani area with ivory, leopard skins and rotten dog meat. Ornaments made from wildlife trophies were also recovered from the residential house.

The police acted on a tip off from the public who reported foul smell from the Chinese residence.

In October last year, five Chinese Nationals were arrested in Lavington in possession of material that the police said threatened national security.

Police found the Chinese nationals with teargas canisters, uniforms and computers allegedly used to operate a security firm.

They nationals also did not have valid work permits. One of those arrested allegedly worked at the standard gauge Railway(SGR).

Before that, 12 nationals from the same country were arrested for engaging in prostitution in South C they were later deported.

