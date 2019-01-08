Erectile Dysfunction
Most men are embarrassed to discus about erectile dysfunction yet it has become very common in the current society.

A tweep chose to break the silence to create awareness and give the male gender natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction.

The tweep disclosed that men who struggle with erectile dysfunction often turn to watching porn and use of Viagra to try and increase their sexual appetite but he says that these methods do not solve the problem. He advised that the sex enhancement pill leads to dependency, destabilization and have side effects

He said that other than chronic illnesses that would lead to a weak erection the most popular cause of erectile dysfunction is that the pelvic floor muscle are weak.

The tweep explained that the pubococcygeus muscle gets weaker with age but prescribes exercised that would still enable to function well during intercourse. He suggested Kegel exercises.

He explained how Kegel exercise ought to be done stating that holding the muscle for 5 to 8 seconds thrice during a washroom visit would help enhance ones libido.

The tweep also suggested that core exercises and a healthy diet would also enhance ones libido.

He also advised on the food that would help strengthen the muscles.

