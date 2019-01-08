Most men are embarrassed to discus about erectile dysfunction yet it has become very common in the current society.

A tweep chose to break the silence to create awareness and give the male gender natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction.

The tweep disclosed that men who struggle with erectile dysfunction often turn to watching porn and use of Viagra to try and increase their sexual appetite but he says that these methods do not solve the problem. He advised that the sex enhancement pill leads to dependency, destabilization and have side effects

I have some bad news. 1. Alcohol 2. Energy drinks 3. Pornography Will not enhance your sex drive. 4. Sex enhancement pills like Sildenafil will leave you with side effects, dependency and destabilize your self esteem. — Eric (@amerix) January 6, 2019

He said that other than chronic illnesses that would lead to a weak erection the most popular cause of erectile dysfunction is that the pelvic floor muscle are weak.

You are unable to satisfy your woman not because you are sick but because this muscle is weak. You are unable to sustain an erection or halt an ejaculation because this muscle is weak. THE PUBOCOCCYGEUS MUSCLE. So, tiny yet so important. — Eric (@amerix) January 6, 2019

The tweep explained that the pubococcygeus muscle gets weaker with age but prescribes exercised that would still enable to function well during intercourse. He suggested Kegel exercises.

He explained how Kegel exercise ought to be done stating that holding the muscle for 5 to 8 seconds thrice during a washroom visit would help enhance ones libido.

How is Kegel's done? First,you'll have to master this muscle. It's not easy to articulate it at first. So, when in your washroom, begin by holding mid stream urine thrice for 5 – 8 seconds. Do this daily – 4 times a day- for 7 days. (Wash your hands after visiting the loo) — Eric (@amerix) January 6, 2019

The tweep also suggested that core exercises and a healthy diet would also enhance ones libido.

Remember to include core muscle work out like planks, leg raises, etc. Also, 1. Lose weight 2. Eat quality diet 3. Raise your testosterone levels 4. Sleep — Eric (@amerix) January 6, 2019

He also advised on the food that would help strengthen the muscles.

Where can you get Zinc to help strengthen your muscles? Pumpkins Butternuts Broccoli Cauliflower Arrow roots I deliver them to your doorstep 👇https://t.co/RyslFZRZjC — Eric (@amerix) January 6, 2019

