Citizen TV presenter Yvonne Okwara has been appointed as the Ultimate Sports Nutrition (USN) supplements ambassador in Kenya 2019.

Yvonne has been actively involved in the gym for over a year now and has been quite consistent and dedicated in her fitness journey.

She has frequently posted videos of herself lifting weights and doing burpees among other exercises under the guidance of her trainer.

“It often looks easy, but I struggle on some days! The look on my face says it all! Lol! Listen, working out isn’t always fun at the time, but it’s definitely worth it in the end!” she captioned in one of her posts.

“In the gym, just as in life, learn to bear the pain. Stick it out during the tough times. The results will definitely be worth it in the end!” she added.

USN welcomed the presenter to their family through an Instagram post.

Yvonne also shared her excitement through Instagram, saying that proud to chosen as the ambassador.

“BIG NEWS! It’s been quite the fitness journey! I’m so happy that I’ve got a partner to walk with me and fuel my fitness journey. So proud to be @usnkenya#brandambassador 2019 is off to a great start. Fitness goals in check! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 Excited to join the #usnfamily 💪💪.”

