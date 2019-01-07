President Uhuru Kenyatta has slammed Jubilee members of Parliament criticizing him over the lack of development projects in areas considered as the party’s strongholds.

Speaking in Mombasa during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mama Ngina Waterfront Project, the president branded those chastising him as “washenzi” who should leave him alone.

“Hao washenzi waniache, every Kenyan deserves development,” an irked Kenyatta said.

Leading the campaign against the president was Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who accused Kenyatta of launching projects in other parts of the country except Central Kenya.

Addressing Thika residents during a New Year’s eve concert, the legislator said that the head of state has been using the Mt Kenya people as voting machines and later abandons them.

On Sunday Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri echoed Kuria’s sentiments noting that the Kenyatta regime has been oppressing the common Kenyan.

Read: President Kenyatta Promises Free Healthcare Programme For Kisumu, Machakos, Nyeri And Isiolo

But the President hit back saying that development is not meant for those that support him but for the over 40 million Kenyans.

“We want development for all the 45 million Kenyans and every part of the country should enjoy development.

I am not someone who can be swayed easily especially once I have made up my mind on where I want to see the country and its people,” he said.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...