Rwanda Energy group (REG) has offered free electricity connections for big industries in a bid to support the government plan to ease doing business in Rwanda.

In a press statement shared by Ron Weiss, the REG Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the only requirement for industrial customers to benefit from the opportunity is to fill an online application form on their website.

The new offer took effect on January 1, this year.

Before that, the cost for new connections is Rwf40 millions (Ksh4.6 million) per kilometre including transformer for those who may set up industries, according to officials.

“We want to continue to improve and we are doing several reforms to be able to offer big clients more better services in order to bring many industries here to have more big clients and to increase the development of the country,” says Weissas quoted by Rwanda’s New Times.

So far, REG has received two applications, a cement factory in Musanze and a cable company operating in Kigali.

“If we can help them with the electricity, I think it can support them a lot and at the end it will enable them to do business. It is a big challenge but I am sure we will succeed,” he noted.

The country has in the last one year registered over 154000 new customers.

The energy group is reported to receive over 50 such big clients per year.

In Kenya, the cost of a single phase connection is estimated to be Ksh100,000, while a transformer ranges between Ksh200,000 and Ksh500,000, according to the utility firm.

The cost of connection was reduced to Ksh35,000 in the last mile connectivity project.

However, the cost of connection for big industries remains unclear, as Kenya Power gives different quotations for different clients after filling an online form.

