Kenya Sevens star William “Lomu” Ambaka and Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi will battle three athletics celebrities for the Sportsman of the Year accolade during the 2018 Sports Personality of the Year Award (Soya).

Ambaka and Matasi will be eyeing to become among the few sportsmen from other disciplines other than athletics to win the coveted gong during the Soya Gala planned for Friday at the iconic Fort Jesus, Mombasa.

Some of the other sportsmen to have won the crown away from athletics are swimmer Jason Dunford (2007) and another Kenya Sevens rugby star Collins Injera (2009).

But whether the duo will floor World marathon record- breaking Eliud Kipchoge and compatriots Commonwealth and Africa champions Elijah Manangoi (1,500m) and Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase) is left to be known.

Ambaka was Kenya’s top try scorer this season with 31 tries from 155 points in 54 matches, feat that guided Shujaa to break the half-a-century-mark for the first time for 104 points. That saw Shujaa finish eighth in the 2017/2018 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Ambaka made his first Cap for the Kenya 15 rugby team, the Simbas this season, when he was named in Africa Gold Cup/ World Cup Qualifier squad to face Tunisia and he scored a brace as the Simbas mauled Tunisia 67-0 at RFUEA Grounds.

Ambaka also scored two tries despite Kenya Simbas going down 53-28 loss in the Africa Gold Cup decider. He also featured for Kenya Simbas at the Repechage tournament in France.

Matasi kept a clean sheet against Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double header which helped Kenya book their ticket to the championship for the first time in 15 years.

In the Kenyan Premier League, playing for Posta Rangers before moving to Tusker in mid-season, he kept clean run in 29 matches and saved three penalties.

Matasi’s performance attracted the eyes of scouts, signing a three-year deal with Ethiopian top tier side St. George FC.

Kipchoge, who is the Olympic Marathon champion, started the year strongly with victory at London Marathon in 2 hours, 04 minutes and 17 seconds on April 22, which was the 15th fastest time over the distance, having won at the same course in 2015 in 2:04:42 and 2016 in 2:03:05, missing the world record by eight seconds.

Then Kipchoge went for Berlin Marathon victory with a World Record feat of 2:01:39 in September 16 the Germany Capital City. He downed the previous record by one minute and 18 seconds, setting new time on his way to the WR and his third Berlin Marathon title, Kipchoge also broke the 30km World Record setting new time of 1:26:45.

Despite finishing second at the Kent an trials, Manangoi, the World 1,500m champion, went on to win his maiden Commonwealth Games title in Gold Coast, Australia, clocking 3:34.78 on April 14.

Manangoi followed it up with his first African title clocking a Championship Record time of 3:35.20 in Asaba, Nigeria on August 5. Manangoi would end his season in style, winning his maiden World Cup also known as the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech on September 9.

Read: Confederation Cup – Sh170,000 Each For New Stars Players If They Beat Gor Mahia

The 23-year-old Kipruto has been on a roller-coaster since winning the Olympic 3,000m steeplechase title in Rio in 2016 and World title in 2017 London. Kiprutp won Commonwealth Games gold in Gold Coast before going for the Africa title in Asaba, Nigeria.

Kipruto then retained his Diamond League for his third trophy in style, clocking 8:10.15 while running with one shoe in Zurich on August 30. Kipruto has also won in Rome and Birmingham.

Kipruto would finish the season in style, winning his first World Cup (IAAF Continental Cup) in Czech in 8:22.55 on September 8.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...