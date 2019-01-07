Nick Mwendwa has demanded that AFC Leopards produce the hooligans who beat up referee George Mwai after their 1-1 league draw against Nzoia Sugar on Sunday.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president is “appalled” that hooliganism is raring its ugly head again and wants Leopards to move with speed and help identify “these shameless fellows.”

“Leopards, tusaidiane (let’s help each other) and let’s make it fast. Produce these shameless fellows beating a referee in broad daylight,” Nick tweeted.

“I am appalled because for a while this behaviour had gone. It’s your home game and you have to do your job . No need to have stewards if you cannot. Very frustrating,” he added.

The angry goons, who felt aggrieved by Nzoia late leveler, accosted and attacked the ref after the final whistle.

They were irked that the whistle-blower allowed the equalizer deep into the added minutes when his assistant had raised a flag for a foul on the goalkeeper.

“Hooligans! This time we will get you. Mmezoea vibaya (you are fond of getting away with bad behavior), you are back at it. You have no right to win a football game, everyone competing does. I wonder if you have families and children.

Leopards toeni hao watu (produce those people) this time, its your responsibility,” Nick reiterated without specifying any consequences for non compliance.

In 2016 when Gor Mahia fans attacked the same referee during their game against Tusker, the FKF docked them three points and they ended up relinquishing their title by two points margin to Tusker.

Leopards are 10th in the log standings with seven points from one win, four draws and a loss.

