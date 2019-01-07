Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta moments after the President slammed ‘stubborn’ Jubilee members who were criticizing him for launching development projects in other parts of the country and not the Mt. Kenya region.

Responding through a Facebook post, Moses Kuria says that he agrees with the President but still believes that Mt. Kenya region deserves development as much as the rest of the country.

“H.E the President is 100% right. He is spot on. We need development in every corner of this country. It is in that spirit and in line with the President’s position that I believe Mt Kenya region also deserves development just like any other region. Right now it’s not happening” he posted.

President Uhuru had earlier slammed the leaders saying that every Kenyan deserves development.

“We want a country where every single citizen is entitled to development regardless of where the leader comes from. Kwa hivyo hao washenzi waachane na mimi…” he said.

Kuria’s statement comes just a week after he spoke at Thika Stadium urging residents to stop acting as voting machines yet no development was being brought to them.

“As we enter 2019, you (voters) must think … our responsibility is not just to vote and after voting, we take development to other regions. That kind of nonsense must stop,” Kuria said at Thika Stadium.

He later apologized for his remarks saying that his remarks were misinterpreted in order to bring conflict between him and the President.

“I refused to be sidetracked by those people who want to mislead people by saying that I have disrespected the president. I have never disrespected the head of state. If any case any word that I might have uttered could have been misconstrued in any bad way. I offer my profuse apologies to the head of state and to anyone else,” he said.

