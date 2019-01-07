A Caucasian man in Siaya was caught on camera attempting to abandon a child after he hit him, in an attempted hit and run case.

According to a witness on the scene, the man came out of his vehicle picked the boy “with one foot and hand” and left him on the thicket on the side of the road.

The crowd that had gathered and the male associate that was with the Caucasian man convinced him to take the child to hospital as he was still breathing. The witness said that he only did that after he discovered that he was being recorded.

The Caucasian attempted to put the boy in the trunk but the passenger he carrying insisted that the boy be carried on the rear seat.

The boy was whisked away without being accompanied by his parents or a guardian.

here is the video:

