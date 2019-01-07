A section of AFC Leopards attacked referee George Mwai after their team succumbed to a late Nzoia Sugar equalizer in a Premier League game which ended 1-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium – Machakos.

Ingwe led by Brian Marita first half goal until 94th minute when the visitors from Bungoma leveled through Bakari Randy.

In the build up to Randy’s goal the assistant referee signaled a foul on Leopards Rwandan goalkeeper Ndayishimiye Eric but the referee overruled him allowing the goal to stand.

This irked the supporters who felt they were denied victory by the center ref and at the end of the game they accosted and attacked him. It took the intervention of the police who used teargas to disperse the goons and save him.

