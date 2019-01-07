Okash, an online lending firm is on the spot for breaching privacy terms with its clients, for randomly texting clients’ contacts upon defaulting off loans.

Kenyans online say that the firm asks you for permission to access your contacts while installing their app, with the aim of texting them in case you default the loan.

Their terms and conditions on paragraph eight (8), upon agreement, indicates that you agree to let them contact your emergency contact should you default. However, what raises eyebrows among Kenyans is that they make random contacts, even to people you might not be free to share personal information with.

“(Okash) does not value privacy. If you default your payment by least three days, they hack your personal contacts and start calling people in your contacts demanding their cash. They be calling your dad, mum,sister friends, your ex.. seriously,” says Damian Levis on Google Play.

Kenyans have also been complaining of being given less time in loan repayment, which is 14 days. Upon repayment, most users says that they are unable to borrow again, pointing to a possible plot of collecting revenues and then disappearing.

“My first loan was successful and I repaid. But the second time I try it can’t be approved,” says Gentrix Gift Musavi on Facebook.

Users say that the app does not reflect loan repayment immediately, and they have to contact customer care desk for payments to be reflected. Seven months ago, the app management said that they were using a manual system to update payments, the reason it was taking time for loan repayments to be activated.

“Okash what is happening Ipay your loan with interest but know when I try tells me that your information is incorrect what is happening Okash you are not serious at all. Tell me because I had trusted you but know you are letting me down,” lamented Melody Chepngetich.

“Are you not Ipay? I paid my loan of 1710 yesterday at around 6pm and it’s not reflecting on your Okash app are you not the same thing coz the mpesa message indicated that I paid money to Ipay. The Okash app in my phone showing that I’ve been treated like I’ve not paid,” complained Michael Aol.

In response, Okash said, “Kindly bear with us as we are currently doing manual updates and this makes it take a bit longer to reflect on your app.”

Here are some more reactions from Kenyans who have had a bad experience with the app;

@CBKKenya you guys need to check on how okash is exploiting citizens or do you surport the charges that they enforce on there customers of 2% interest daily on delay. — rashjuma (@rash_juma) January 7, 2019

