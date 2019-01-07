Former Gor Mahia winger/right back Innocent Wafula has joined Ugandan champions Vipers SC on a three-year contract.

Wafula was a free agent after refusing to renew his contract with K’Ogalo at the end of last season, according to the club’s hierarchy which said the player declined to come for contract negotiations.

The controversial player, who joined Gor Mahia from Chemelil Sugar in 2015 said he was “delighted and very proud” to join the Venoms who have chased for his signature since mid-last year.

“I am, of course, delighted and very proud to be joining Vipers SC,” Wafula told the club’s website.

“I’m very happy to be here and to be a Venom. I really felt that the club wanted me to come. I will give my best on the pitch, and hopefully be a very good player for the team.”

“The team has a very talented players and it is a pleasure for me to be part of such a set up. I therefore will work hard to fit in easily,” he added.

Despite his immense talent, Wafula’s progress at Gor Mahia was curtained by his refusal to acquire a passport. For the time he was with the team, he did not play internationally except for CECAFA Kagame Cup matches which never requires the crucial travel documents.

Efforts by the Harambee Stars to cap him also fell flat because of the same reason.

Wafula real identity has always remained a mystery with some saying he is a Ugandan. While in Kenya he played using the national ID.

According to sources the player was born on the Ugandan side of Busia and most of his family members live in Uganda.

