The Ministry of Education has released a guide to form one admission for schools using the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) to guide school principals.

To use the new system, the principals will be required to download their selection lists for their schools in readiness for the exercise. The hard copies will be used in case of internet or system failure.

“Schools should download and print their selection lists from Nemis in readiness for the exercise. This will be used as a backup in case of connectivity challenges. Where internet interruption is experienced, the school should use the list,” says education PS Belio Kipsang, adding that the school should use the system later to authenticate the admission.

During the material day of admission which starts on January 7, the principal or the delegated person will have to verify the existence of the student in the system.

The student will present his/her calling letter, upon which the veryfying teacher will log on to the Nemis website and then go to tab learner and click on admit/process request.

S/he will then enter the student index number on the search UPI/INDEX space then click search.

If the student is selected for the selected for the respective school, the principal or delegated person will click admit so that the s/he proceeds with other processes of admission.

This comes at a time when the ministry has announced approval of 26,000 Form one transfer requests.

The PS had earlier indicated that the ministry would not give in to pressure to change the online system.

“During the Form One selection exercise on December 3rd 2018, the ministry instructed school principals to receive details of candidates who may wish to join their schools as opposed to those they had been selected to. The principals were asked to upload the details of such requests onto the NEMIS system for validation and approval at the ministry headquarters.”

“The ministry wishes to thank all those principals who uploaded the details of the requests to NEMIS to facilitate the students’ transfer. Based on the cases in the NEMIS system, the ministry has successfully approved 26,000 requests for transfers,” the PS explained.

Parents and a section have been opposing the new system, which denies students a chance to change to their preferred schools.

