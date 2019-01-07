National Police Service has launched Digital Human Resource Information System in Kilifi County.

This new system will bear real-time data on each police officer, including their recruitment, training, career progress, deployment, family records, and other related information.

In a statement to news rooms, the service said that the service also aims at digitizing other services such as administrative procedures, the Occurrence Book (OB), and the Crime Management System.

“This system now gives the Inspector General a bird’s eye view of the National Police Service, making it easy to identify vacancies and the skills needed to fill in these vacancies. Alongside other measures, we’re beginning to institute meritocracy over nepotism. It’s no longer about who you know, but, what you know,” said interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i.

“The disappearance of records will soon be a thing of the past as all Occurrence Books at police stations will also be digitized in due course. We will also be able to monitor how a case is moving, from the investigative officer to its logical conclusion,” adds Matiang’i.

It is the first time that such a record has been created in the history of the Service. It will be embedded on all levels of the National Police Service, which include the Administrative Police (APS), the Kenya Police (KPS), and the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“The aim is to infuse accountability, efficiency, honesty and professionalism amongst our officers as part of the ongoing police reforms. The elaborate intranet system fully funded and developed by Kenyans in Kenya will enhance the ability of the National Police Service to share local information and intelligence within the security fraternity on a national and international scale as appropriate at the touch of a button,” reads the statement.

On his part, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Technology, Joe Mucheru, challenged other government agencies and departments to emulate the same to counter the evolving criminal tactics.

“Embracing technology is no longer an option for all government departments, especially the security sector. We will make sure the police data gathered is secure through a biometric system,” Mucheru said.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Joseph Boinnet, the system will bring fairness in the police disciplinary process.

“A system like this provides supervisors with a way of dealing with rewards and discipline in a sober manner. A police officer’s work will speak for itself and determine a cause of action,” Boinnet said.

