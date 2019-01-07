Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has dropped charges against 11 NYS scandal suspects.

The eleven include the former NYS acting director general Sammy Muchuki who turned into a state witness alongside 7 others.

The prosecution withdrew the charges citing lack of evidence against the discharged persons. The DPP however stated that the seven woul be re arrested if more evidence linked to them was found.

The remaining suspects in the Sh468 million saga had their charges read to them afresh while appearing before Milimani Court Principal magistrate Peter Ooko on Monday.

Former Youth Affairs PS Lilian Mbogo was charged with three counts of willful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management. Court documents have revealed that between October 2016 and April 2017 she unlawfully authorized the the payment of Sh.26,660,000 to Catherine Njeri Kamuyu, Andrine Grace Nyambura Mbare and Sarah Murugu fro Ersatz Enterprises.

She was also accused of unlawfully paying Sh. 24,866,800 to Arkroad Holdings Limited she is further accused of unlawfully authorizing payment to Kalabash Food Supplies Sh. 9,072,000.

The former Director General Richard Ndubai has been charged with improperly using his office to unlawfully authorize a payment of Sh26,660,000 to Ersatz Enterprises. He was also charged with unlawfully paying Arkroad enterprises Sh24,886,800 and also authorizing the payment of Sh9,072,000 to Kalabash foods which was an unlawful benefit.

The suspects in the National Youth Service saga have been accused unlawfully authorizing and receiving payments amounting to Sh468 million.

