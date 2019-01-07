The African Union has announced plans to unveil a single design for African passport that is aimed at promoting free movement of people within the continent and promoting trade.

Head of the Continental body, Moussa Faki Hammat said that the details of the design, production and issuance will be presented at the 32nd African Union Summit in February.

This move is meant to unify Africans, empower countries with weak passports and eventually create a seamless border in the African continent.

It will ease travelling from citizens of countries such as South Sudan and Burundi who require a visa to visit 48 and 47 countries in Africa respectively.

Only Seychelles and Benin offer a Visa free travel to all African countries.

The African passport was first introduced in 2016 and has been exclusive to heads of states and diplomats and it is said to have high security features.

Once the Heads of States adopt the move in February, it will pave way for its issuance in accordance with respective national laws and regulations.

