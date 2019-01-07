Draw for the third edition of SportPesa Cup to be staged in Dar Es Salaam – Tanzania has been released.

The eight-team tournament, comprising four teams from Kenya and the other four from Tanzania, will run from 22nd to 27th January.

AFC Leopards have been handed a tough draw against Tanzania giant Simba SC with the winner facing either Bandari FC or Singida United for a spot in the final.

Simba were the 2018 edition losing finalists, going down 2-0 to Gor Mahia at Afraha Stadium – Nakuru.

Two time champions Gor Mahia will begin the title defense against Mbao FC from Mwanza – Tanzania. The will face either Yanga SC or Kariobangi Sharks for a place in the final.

The winner will book a chance to play Premier League side Everton in a friendly match in Tanzania this summer.

