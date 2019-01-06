Shabana FC renaissance has continued to excite their fans and light up the National Super League especially in their “spiritual” home of Kisii.

Matches involving the former football giants at Gusii Stadium in the Kisii County draws many fans who show up to witness the team play.

Saturday was no different as thousands thronged the venue to enjoy their game against visiting Wazito FC from Nairobi.

Despite going down 1-0 through Zachery Gathu second half goal, the fans created an electric atmosphere which the opponents appreciated.

“Gusii Stadium was full. Great to see fans trooping back to enjoy football. How cooler it would be if more counties had such facilities and more,” Wazito Tweeted.

Here are some photos:-

