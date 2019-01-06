A Kayole-based police officer, Caroline Waithera, was stabbed severally on Friday by unknown assailant outside her residence.

It is reported that Ms Waithera was coming from routine patrol at midnight when she was attacked near her house at Kayole Junction, just one kilometer from the police station.

The assailant, using a kitchen knife stubbed her severally and inflicted multiple deep cut injuries on her head, chest, shoulder and back.

The knife used to commit the atrocity was later recovered on her house veranda by investigating officers.

Ms Waithera was rushed to Mama Lucy hospital in ‘fair condition’ according to police reports.

The suspect is still at large.

Kayole has been an hot spot for young gangsters, who are always at loggerheads with the police, leading to deaths of many through the bullet.

Attacks on police officers have been on the rise, by members of the public who feel offended by the law enforcers.

Last year in Nakuru, a tuk uk driver was filmed assaulting two police officers, and was later quoted saying that he is not sorry.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i asked civilians not to blame police officers as they also suffered at the hands of civilians.

The National Police Service, the Independent Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya Motorist Association condemned the attacks against police men.

Inspector General (IG) of police Joseph Boinet, in aninterview wi tha local daily last year warned that it was worse for a civilian to attack a police than it was the reverse as it attracted very serious sanctions.

“The law is very clear and it does not allow such conduct. It is a grave mistake to raise your hand against a police officer,” he said.

