Two DJs from Thobela FM have been fired after their inappropriate comments made the song Malwedhe by King Monanda to not emerge as the top song in the 2018 SABC Summer Song of the Year.

The SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu confirmed that the two DJs had been unscheduled following complaints and were to be out until investigations were complete.

He however said that the two DJs had not influenced the outcome of the contest. He said that the two DJs only announced the results which were counted by an external provider.

“We would like to place on record that the Thobela FM deejays were not involved in the voting system for the Song of the Year and could not have influenced the outcome. The votes were counted as they came in by an external service provider and the deejays received the results only to announce them,” Momodu said.

The statement by the SABC spokesperson stated that the song Malwedhe had actually been rigged out of the contest

“King Monada was robbed in broad daylight. If all the 18 radio stations participated, he was going to be crowned as the winner,” said the insider.

The founder of the contest however insisted that Monanda had lost the contest stating that the votes could not lie. The difference between the two was nine votes. Master KG garnered 160 votes against King Monanda’s 151.

Fans were annoyed by the comments of the two DJs who pitted the song by Master KG against King Monanda’s song for the contest.

