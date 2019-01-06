Coach Hassan Oktay has named Gor Mahia squad to face Mathare United in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kasarani Stadium starting 3.00pm on Sunday.

The Cypriot manager has retained the same first eleven which started against Chemelil Sugar in a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

New K’Ogalo signing Dennis “The Menace” Oliech will start from the bench against his former Mathere United and is likely to make his much hyped return to the local scene for the first time in 15 years.

Mathare United Vs Gor Mahia XI

Fredrick Odhiambo (GK), Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Shafick Batambuze, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Nicholas Kipkirui, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Read: Cesc Frabregas Bids Emotional Farewell To Chelsea Fans – Video

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Erisa Ssekisambu, Dennis Oliech, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Ochieng, Samuel Onyango, Kenneth Muguna.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...