David Murathe, the Jubilee interim vice-chairman has resigned over his bid to block Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Murathe has been under pressure to resign following his utterances that Ruto is not the automatic Jubilee’s 2022 presidential candidate.

Speaking during the burial of Raphael Tuju’s brother Kefa Oduor, Murathe said it will be an uphill task for the DP to win the party presidential ticket.

According to him, Ruto cannot run for the highest office in the land as he has served as the DP for two terms as has President Uhuru Kenyatta who is yet to declare his support for Ruto.

Murathe made reference to Article 148 section 5 of the Constitution which states that “The Deputy President-elect assumes office by taking and subscribing— the oath or affirmation of allegiance and the oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office as prescribed in the Third Schedule.”

Ruto’s allies had vowed to oust Murathe following his remarks on 2022 elections.

“Murathe does not deserve any attention because of his unbecoming character. As the real stakeholders of Jubilee Party, we will throw him out,” said Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono.

Mr Rono added that Murathe’s remarks is aimed to disintegrate the unity of the country and to make himself relevant.

“We are concerned at how he is handling the affairs of the party and his prolonged stay is likely to affect our country’s unity. Murathe does not control even one per cent of the Kikuyu community. His sentiments are an attempt to make him relevant.” he added.

