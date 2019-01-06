Kenyans on Twitter were excited by a Chinese woman only identified as Aisha who spoke perfect Swahili, better than most Kenyans.

According to a video doing rounds on social media, Aisha, a hawker, advertises her products in Swahili which include boiled eggs, rice, fish, chicken, boiled meat among others.

Read: Caucasian Woman Lights Up The Internet With Luhya Accent

It is not yet clear where she lives, whether in Kenya or Tanzania where a big number of residents speak Swahili.

Here’s the video:-

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:-

“Her Kiswahili accent has finished me.. This Chinese Aisha speaks better Kiswahili than majority of us from Northern Kenya including our very own Eastleigh Mayor,” says Abdulaziz Haji.

“They are here to stay aren’t going anywhere,” adds Mutichillo Mike.

“At first thought it was voice editing but as i see closely the words rhyme with the lips… Chinese aki,” says Maxwell Oduor.

“Her swahili is actually better than that of some of us. We need to rise up against this infringement by these guys haki yao,” John Miano says.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...