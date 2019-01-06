Cesc Fabregas played what is regarded as possibly is last game for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Forest Rangers in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge Saturday.

The Spaniard who was the day’s skipper played for 85 minutes before coming off for Frenchman Ng’olo Kante. But before exiting the pitch he emotionally bid farewell to his teammates and fans.

Cesc had a chance to score one last time for The Blues but his penalty kick in the 30th minute went sky high.

Alvaro Morata, who netted a brace to secure The Blues’ progression, said, “You don’t know how much I’m going to miss you! To you and your wonderful family, thank you for helping us in every way possible. Thank you for all the moments we’ve lived and good luck in everything that you do.”

Cesc has been linked with a move to Monaco in the French Ligue 1 for a reunion with his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry, who is currently managing the team.

He offered a piece of advice to upcoming players; “It feels like it was last week I started playing professionally and now it’s over 15 years, it is a long time but for the young players when they start playing, my little advice is to enjoy it every single second because it goes so fast.”

Below is Cesc’s Premier League numbers;

501 Games

81 Goals

149 Assists

2 Premier League titles

2 FA Cup titles

1 League cup title

1 Community Shield

