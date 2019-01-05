Vihiga United have signed prodigy Lawrence Luvanda on a one-year loan deal from AFC Leopards, the struggling Kenyan Premier League outfit has announced.

“We are glad to have acquired the services of Lawrence Luvanda from AFC Leopards on a one year loan deal,” the Vihiga-based side announced on Facebook.

Luvunda, a striker, is an immediate former Chavakali High School student.

Vihiga are winless in their last four league outings and have only scored once in a 1-1 draw away to Chemelil Sugar over the period.

The team lies 12th in the KPL standings with five points from five fixtures. They play fellow strugglers Mt. Kenya United, who are rock bottom, in their next match Saturday.

