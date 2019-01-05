Ugandan authorities have in custody a 19 year old man who allegedly abused and annoyed President Yoweri Museveni.

The man has been identified as Joseph Kasumba, a pickup truck driver who transports agricultural produce in Gomba District.

It is said that Kasumba used abusive language as he exchanged words with officers accompanying the president as he left St. John’s Cathedral on New Year.

“When his convoy reached Kanoni Town, Special Forces Command soldiers reportedly ordered one of the drivers to move his vehicle from the road to allow the presidential motorcade to pass,” said a police officer.

The suspect refused to move his truck and was joined by a group of youths who insulted Museveni. They used words like Bosco and accused the head of state of constructing narrow roads.

The suspect is likely to be charged with annoying, alarming and ridiculing the person of the president.

In the last quarter of 2018, the Ugandan government arrested at least three people for allegedly abusing Mr Museveni.

They included Makerere University lecturer Dr Stella Nyanzi who on September 16 insulted the president and his late mother on her Facebook page.

In October similarly, a Suzan Namata was arrested for threatening to hit Museveni on the head with her genitals if he declined to release Kyadondo East MP Bobi Wine from prison.

