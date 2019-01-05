Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has commended the ruling by Justice Byram Ongaya to allow public service teachers who were forcefully transferred to apply for a review that will be determined by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The Court’s ruling ordered that assistant teachers, Heads of Departments, Masters, Mistresses, Deputy Head Teachers, Head Teachers, Deputy Principals and Principals who were forcefully delocalized to freely petition TSC for a reversal of the transfers.

The Commission has been given until February 15th to review all cases and NO teacher who appeals will be victimized, harassed or intimidated in any manner.

Teachers wishing to appeal have been allowed to appeal to TSC with a copy of the appeal sent to KNUT headquarters.

The court has also stopped the implementation of career progression guidelines which had arbitrarily abolished the three schemes of service in the teaching promotion that include the scheme of non-graduate teachers, the scheme of service for graduates and a scheme of service for technical teachers and lecturers.

Teachers will now be promoted according to the Code of Regulation for teachers and the 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Teachers were ordered to go back to work and schools to re-open.

The case will be mentioned on January 17 when a report on the progress of peacemaking proceedings will be made.

