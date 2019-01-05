Former NTV morning show host Sheila Mwanyigha has had three men go one knee but she still is single.

The timeless beauty revealed to Milele FM that while most women get one proposal in this lifetime, three of hers have failed.

Ms Mwanyigha’s first proposal did not lead to marriage because he was just not the right guy, the second proposal came at an awkward time when her father passed away and the third, well she said “No.”

“The first, I didn’t think he was the right person for me. The 2nd time my dad died and I wasn’t ready to leave Kenya and relocate to Europe. It was 6 months before the wedding. The 3rd time I said no. You don’t marry a person you can live with, marry someone you can’t live without. I never want to settle. If you don’t love someone as much as they love you, you can’t marry that one person. You should marry someone you can’t live without,” she said.

According to her, people should not settle for just anyone, instead they should want to live the rest of their lives with the person they cannot live without.

Asked about what she looks for in her man, hers was a simple answer, “God fearing and loves his mother.”

And her secret to looking good over the years, she said is laughter.

Rumour had it that Mwanyigha was at some point dating Mr Linus Gitahi, former Nation Media Group chief executive.

Mr Gitahi was seen trying to sneak into Ms Mwanyigha’s residence along Parklands road at odd hours.

