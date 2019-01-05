Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa is in the middle of a human trafficking investigation.

The CS is said to have issued eight girls from Pakistan with special passes into the country as cultural dancers.

The girls were arrested at Bella Bella Club in Parklands and according to lawyer Evans Ondieki, the girls are in Kenya with CS Echesa’s permission.

Ondieki argued that the eight had paid Sh45,000 each to the Immigration Department for the special passes and are legally in the country until January 18, 2019.

“What government are the police serving and what government is Mr Echesa serving? Aren’t they serving the same regime,” the defense lawyer said.

Senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot ordered the women to be kept in a safe house and under the care of Nadeem Khan, the director of Blue Heart, a non-governmental organization that specializes on human trafficking, violence and child abuse.

This was after the advocate urged the court to release the girls on humanitarian grounds.

“On humanitarian grounds I urge this court to release these girls as they have not bathed for the last one week, health rules require women to freshen up and bath as many times as they can afford,” he said.

Police have since arrested Bella Bella Club owner Safendra Kumar Sonwani and the manager Mika Osichiro.

The girls will appear in court on January 8 as will the Bella Bella managers.

