ODM party members from Malindi want their member of parliament Aisha Jumwa to resign.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the leaders have accused Jumwa of betraying the party as she now supports Deputy President William Ruto.

They also castigated her over the “Kiuno” (gyrating the waist and bottoms) slogan which they said was crude.

“We don’t want your waist, take it to Ruto. We want development,” one leader said.

They also want Mombasa Governor and the deputy party leader Hassan Joho to help conduct a by-election in Malindi. The leaders in the same breath warned the legislator against attacking one of their own.

Jumwa has accused Joho of betraying her as he has remained mum on the push to expel her from the party.

“ODM should stop joking. I was in ODM by choice; I was arrested because of [ODM leader] Raila [Odinga]. In Coast, the deputy party leader Ali Hassan Joho has been silent since the intimidation began,” she said.

She and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori are up for disciplinary hearings for their defiance of the party.

Their leader Raila Odinga did however promise the two a fair hearing before the disciplinary committee.

Jumwa has in the past insisted that her support for the DP is an extension of the March 9 handshake.

“Raila said it’s over; it’s water under the bridge, we need to work together and focus on the future. That’s what we are doing and there should be no problem with this,” she said.

