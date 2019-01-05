murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen during the festive season ditched the suit and tie and chopped firewood.

The Senate majority leader posted a video on social media in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt, presumably at his rural home chopping firewood.

He said: “Christmas manenos. When Mama says Pchumba lete kuni. She is the boss hakuna titles!”

Critics asked the legislator to get an alternative source of energy for his mother instead of cutting down trees in a country whose levels of deforestation are worrying.

Others did however congratulate him for ditching the titles and suits for a simple chore back at home.

