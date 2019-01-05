Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen during the festive season ditched the suit and tie and chopped firewood.

The Senate majority leader posted a video on social media in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt, presumably at his rural home chopping firewood.

He said: “Christmas manenos. When Mama says Pchumba lete kuni. She is the boss hakuna titles!”

— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 5, 2019

Critics asked the legislator to get an alternative source of energy for his mother instead of cutting down trees in a country whose levels of deforestation are worrying.

Others did however congratulate him for ditching the titles and suits for a simple chore back at home.

For the first time nakupa kongole bwana Kip — Abedí Kabotö (@Abed1_Kae) January 5, 2019

for real? i must say that was awesome — felix Arap ronoh (@felixronohh) January 5, 2019

For the first time I congratulate you, Tibiim — frank Ke🇰🇪 (@mutuam26) January 5, 2019

Great on bro — Patrick Kimunya (@PKimunya) January 5, 2019

