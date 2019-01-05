Jubilee party vice chairperson David Murathe is not letting up on his opposition of Deputy President William Ruto being the automatic flag bearer come 2022.

Speaking during the burial of Raphael Tuju’s brother Kefa Oduor, Murathe said it will be an uphill task for the DP to win the party presidential ticket.

According to him, Ruto cannot run for the highest office in the land as he has served as the DP for two terms as has President Uhuru Kenyatta who is yet to declare his support for Ruto.

Murathe made reference to Article 148 section 5 of the Constitution which states that “The Deputy President-elect assumes office by taking and subscribing— the oath or affirmation of allegiance and the oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office as prescribed in the Third Schedule.”

He also threatened to take up the matter up to the Supreme court should it prove difficult,

“We have no MoU with anyone that we will support them in 2022. If he has any deal with Uhuru Kenyatta, then that is an agreement between the two of them,” Murathe said at a past event.

Echoing his sentiments was Tuju who said that the DP will have to fight out for the presidential ticket when the time comes.

“We have a president who is the party leader and we have a deputy President who is the deputy party leader… So that line -up is there, but we also have a constitution indicating how we appoint our candidate for a presidential candidacy and as far as I am concerned nothing has changed,” said Tuju.

But the DP has on his part insisted that he will support whoever wins the Jubilee presidential ticket come electioneering year.

Ruto also reiterated that he is not afraid of competition and those willing to go up against him are welcome to present their bids.

“I am ready to battle with anybody. Let my competitors put on the table what they have done for this country,” Ruto stated.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...