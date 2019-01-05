Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui and the county Woman Representative Susan Kihika are at loggerheads over a Sh300 million hospital rehabilitation project.

The county boss on his part says the legislator is opposing the project “for the sake of it.”

But Ms Kihika has clarified that the governor discriminated upon women and the people of Naivasha sub-county when setting up a team spearheading the project.

“Am extremely disappointed that the Governor of the great County of Nakuru saw it fit to constitute a technical team to lead the Naivasha Hospital rehabilitation project and NOT include a single woman on the Team! Gender representation is well spelt out in the Constitution and should be followed to the letter in any government appointment,” she said on social media.

She also challenged Mr Kinyanjui to reconstitute the team and refurbish the hospital and built another or two facilities with the money.

“By the way, while on the issue why can’t the District hospital be refurbished but also set up another (or two) State of the Art hospital(s) within Naivasha with the Sh300 million. Didn’t Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana set up a modern state of the art Hospital in Makueni for 135 million. Time to think outside the box,” she added.

In a quick rejoinder, Governor Kinyanjui noted that the technical team is made up of architects, engineers, planners and quantity surveyors.

In fact he said, the county government nor the hospital management will receive the monies meant for the project.

Read: Nzoia Sugar Director Michael Kulundu Hospitalised After Night Attack

“Instead, the KenGen management will handle the procurement and financing of the project while the county will be involved in design, supervision and equipping,” he said.

According to county government staffers, the project was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta and are accusing the senator of playing politics.

“It is the president who issued the directive to KenGen to rehabilitate the hospital after pleas by the governor. The senator is playing politics with a national government project,” an official at the county government is quoted by the Standard.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...