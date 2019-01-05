Police on Saturday arrested eight school girls hanging around nightclubs in Maralal town at around 2 AM.

According to Samburu Central police boss Abagaro Guyo, the girls were still in their school uniforms at the time of arrest.

“We arrested the girls who were hanging around nightclubs. They had left their belonging in a bus and were loitering in town at 2am,” Mr Guyo is quoted by the Star.

Guyo also asked parents to keep an eye on their kids and escort them back to school to avoid such incidences.

“At such an hour, the town is full of people with evil intentions. It takes only minutes to mess a girl child’s life,” he said.

A few days ago a video of a drunk high school girl went viral.

The girl, 15, only identified as Nyaguthie is a form two student who told strangers that she was only following in her mother’s footsteps.

She has since gotten help from NACADA chairperson Vincent Mwasia aka Chipukeezy who has offered to mentor her.

“Today, I started a journey of mentorship. This girl Nyaguthie is only 15 years old and in form 2. We made her video viral, she had an inside cry for mentorship and as a Director of Nacada, I drove to Nyeri and met her family. She is a great soul. She knows what she wants from life. She knows that she must face some form of punishment for what she did. At home she already has and at school she will go through the disciplinary actions,” Chipukeezy said.

