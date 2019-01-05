Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has disclosed Reading have approached his agent for a possible January transfer to the English Championship side.

The 26-year-old is currently plying his trade with Chinese topflight outfit Beijing Renhe.

The move may however not go through now because of a huge buy-out clause in his contract, according to close sources.

“Reading have offered to take me to England in January but as it stands it might not work out because I have hitches concerning my current contract, the former Genk player said.

“I have a feeling that the transfer can only happen in June or the next window,” he added.

Read: Gor Mahia Transfer Target Pascal Ogweno Among Players Dropped By Kariobangi Sharks

Timbe left Belgian side Lierse in 2017 for China where he has already established himself Renhe, scoring seven goals and assisting four in his first season, but he still dreams of returning to Europe.

“I am still young and would like to return to Europe. It is every player’s dream to play in Europe, not only me and if a good offer comes my way, I will grab it with both hands.”

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...