St George FC of Ethiopia have parted ways with former AFC Leopards striker Alex Orotomal for alleged non performance.

The lanky Nigerian joined the legendary Ethiopian club in a move which fetched Leopards Ksh 1.5 million but failed to prove himself within the short period he was with the Horsemen, according to sources.

The club had also warned him for unbecoming behavior, according reports from the country.

Leopards signed Orotomal mid last season from Rwandan side Sunrise FC where he had established himself, scoring ten goals in the Rwandan league that season.

He left the den for Ethiopia at the end of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season without making his presence felt.

