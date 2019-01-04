Sauti sol’s band member Savara Mudigi who has been shy to expose his relationships online is officially off the market.

Savara has been teasing his fans with photos with him and fellow celebrities with very little known about his real relationship. According to Kiss 100, Savara is dating Yvonne Endo and if comments of her post on him are to go by the relationship is serious and may lead him down the aisle soon.

The two have also been spotted dining and wining in restaurants which gave the conclusion that Endo and Savara are dating.

Endo also posted a picture of the two of them captioning it with the sun. Fellow band member Bien Aime Baraza replied on the photo with a love heart indicating that the two are indeed sweet hearts.

Nairobi Diaries Mishi Dorah had tried to lay claims on the musician but Savara refused to respond on the same.

Here are pictures of Savara’s new Babe:

