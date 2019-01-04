Back in January 2014, the Odinga family shared news of the demise of their first born son, Fidel Odinga.

4 years later, Mama Ida Odinga remembered Fidel as a loving son, a protective brother, a doting father and a loyal friend.

“Today is always painful because once more it is a reminder that life is sometimes rough, although we were blessed with years with you, our time together will never be enough.

For you were someone special who was thought so highly of and we will always remember you with affection, warmth and love,” read the post in part.

Fidel was found dead in his home in Karen after a night out with friends. He was survived by one son.

