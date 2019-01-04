Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has apologized to President Uhuru Kenyatta over utterances made during the new year’s eve celebrations in Thika.

The legislator accused the head of state of neglecting the Mt Kenya region which resoundingly voted for him in the last general election.

According to Kuria, the president has been launching development projects in other corners of the country but continues to use the Kikuyu people as “voting machines.”

Speaking in Kimunyu, the lawmaker apologized for the remarks which he aid were misinterpreted to create conflict between him and the president.

“I refused to be sidetracked by those people who want to mislead people by saying that I have disrespected the president. I have never disrespected the head of state. If any case any word that I might have uttered could have been misconstrued in any bad way. I offer my profuse apologies to the head of state and to anyone else,” he said.

The comments attracted criticism from various political leaders including Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba who called the lawmaker an alcoholic who needs rehabilitation.

Also calling out Kuria were Kikuyu elders who demanded that he apologizes to the president within seven days failure to which they are going to take unspecified action against him.

