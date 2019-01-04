Ugandan socialite and boss lady, Zari Hassan is on to the next one, eleven months after ending things with her baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz.

The mother of five is apparently dating fellow Ugandan, Williams Bugeme alias, Boss Mutoto.

Her new beau is an actor, entrepreneur, and a Ciroc influencer. Word also has it that Boss Mutoto is a celebrity Fashionista.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the two are living it up as the new flame kisses her on the cheek.

After her black rose moment on Valentines Day, last year, the bosslady has insisted that she is looking to date a man who her kids can emulate.

On the other hand, the Wasafi boss has also found the love of his life after what was a long year of heartbreaks.

Platnumz is now dating Tanasha Donna who he intends to marry sometime this year.

