Mathare United have signed Ugandan goalkeeper Allan Owiny “on a short term deal,” the club has announced.

Owiny is a familiar face in the Kenyan Premier League and last played for relegated Thika United.

At the Slum Boys, the former Muhoroni Youth custodian joins a department that also has David Okello as well as the youthful duo of Job Ochieng’ and Emmanuel Otieno.

Read: Hassan Oktay Set To Replace Dylan Kerr As New Gor Mahia Coach

Owiny has also featured for Sony Sugar and Thika United in the Kenya’s topflight.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...