Manchester City edged out Liverpool 2-1 to end their 20-game unbeaten run in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium Thursday night.

Sergio Aguero’s opener was cancelled out by Roberto Firmino’s second-half equaliser, but Leroy Sane struck to clinch victory for the hosts.

Despite the unexpected set back the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp put up a brave face, saying there is no cause for alarm in the title race.

“We are still in a pretty good position so it’s all fine for us. Not in the moment, it feels really bad, but it’s only the moment,” said the German gaffer.

Liverpool remain top of the standings but their lead was slashed to just four points. City’s manager Pep Guardiola believes this revives their chances of defending their title.

“We knew that if we won we would be in contention to fight for the Premier League, if we lose it is over,” Guardiola said.

“I don’t remember a league so tough.”

He added: “There are so many huge contenders fighting for the title. It is closer, every game is a final.”

Pep is equally chancing on other title contenders to slow down Liverpool and throw it wide open.

“They are leaders, it is four points but we have reduced the gap,” Guardiola said.

“I respect what Tottenham are doing, in the last games Manchester United are coming back, and of course Chelsea and Arsenal with new managers.

“Jurgen Klopp will not agree but for the Premier League it is a good result.”

