Former Senator Kyle McCarter is set to take over the mantle as the new US Ambassador to Kenya, the US has confirmed.

Mr Godec is set to retire from the position after six years of service in Kenya representing the world’s superpower.

In a tweet, Godec thanked his wife Lori for her support during his tenure in Kenya.

“Congratulations Kyle McCarter on your confirmation by the U.S. Senate as the next U.S. Ambassador to Kenya! It’s been an honor & privilege to serve here for six years. Lori & I will forever cherish our friendships & memories of this beautiful country & its extraordinary people,” he tweeted.

Mr McCarter, 56, was nominated for the position by US President Donald Trump in March last year. He was cleared by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee after nine months, which is mandated to clear ambassadorial appointments, before a confirmation vote by the full Senate.

His clearance and confirmation faced hurdles concerning his religious views against LGBTQs.

He however told the Senators that he’s ready to help Kenya take on its challenges, no matter his personal views.

“I will use my experiences in business, public service, and philanthropy to build on the already strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Kenya. I will continue to demonstrate the goodwill and generosity of the American people,” he said.

His family charity, Each One Feed One, a Christian ministry that gives care and education for orphans and widows, has operated in Kenya for more than 30 years. He is also reported to be fluent in Swahili.

Kyle currently is the International Director and Victoria, his wife, is the Director of Education forEach One Feed One, and they travel to Kenya several times a year.

