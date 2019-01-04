The promised renovation of Kisumu’s Moi Stadium which will cost Ksh100 million is set to begin “soon.”

Meanwhile, the county government of Kisumu has hastened the final phase of relocation of the Kachock Dumpsite.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o mouth piece Eddy Illah confirmed the money for the renovation work was budgeted for in the present financial year.

“The renovation of the stadium has been budgeted for in the current budget and work is commencing very soon,” said Illah.

“Meanwhile the dumpsite (Kachock) is going down at an alarming rate and upon completion, FIFA and the national government will have no more excuse in partnering with the County government in expansion of the stadium to international standards.”

Despite staging league matches, largely due to its good artificial pitch, Moi Stadium still lacks basics like proper changing rooms, media area, sitting stands and floodlights and hence cannot host international matches.

