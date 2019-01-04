Police on Friday arrested three people in connection with the brutal murder of former Kilifi County Deputy Governor Kenneth Kamto.

During the arrests made by officers drawn from the DCI Homicide Forensic Unit, a phone stolen from the deceased’s house maid was recovered.

Coast region Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss Jospeh Ng’ang’a told reporters that the three were apprehended in Kisumu Ndogo area in Nyali.

The suspects will remain in custody until Friday, January 7 pending investigations, Magistrate Diana Mochache ordered.

The ex-deputy governor was shot dead outside his home on December 12, 2018 by unknown assailants.

His wife Fauzia says that they were attacked by three armed men at or about 11 pm.

In the last general elections, Kamto was Gideon Mung’aro’s running mate.

