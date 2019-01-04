Kiambu county woman representative Gathoni wa Muchomba has accused Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria of being a drunkard.

She was referring to the utterances of Moses Kuria stating that the president had neglected central Kenya and had turned the area into voting machines.

Wa Muchomba offered the legislator space at Mama Care rehabilitation centre for free stating that the President did not only give certificates but also offered financial support fr development in Kiambu.

She cautioned Kuria against speaking against the president while under the influence. She said that he should go home to his wife.

In a video that has since been taken down, Kuria accused the president of only launching development projects in other areas except in Kiambu county.

He was appalled that the President will launch big projects in other regions but go to Kiambu to hand out rehab certificates.

Kuria said that the Central Kenya people have been used as voting machines while other regions reap the benefits.

He added that Kikuyu’s are tired and will not be used during the next elections.

