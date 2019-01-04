El Hadji Diouf visit to Uganda this Friday has been iced after the former Teranga Lions forward was handed a late presidential assignment.

Diouf was scheduled to take part in a football exhibition match to mark musician Eddie Kenzo’s 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry in Kampala.

But the ex-Liverpool man informed the organizers that he had been given a late appointment to coordinate the forthcoming CAF Awards to be held in Dakar new week.

“We are sorry to announce that the charity game between Eddie Kenzo Select/Wakiso Giants and the Fufa President XI that was part of the celebrations to mark Ten Years of Eddie Kenzo in the Music that was due to be played on Friday at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo has been called off,” the organizers said in a statement to the media.

“This follows a late call from El Hadji Diouf who was meant to be part of the game that he won’t be able to make it to Uganda after the Senegal President, His Excellence Macky Sall assigned him to coordinate the Caf Awards due to be hosted in Dakar next week.

Diouf has apologised to all Ugandans and fans of Eddie Kenzo but promises to visit the Pearl of Africa at a later date that will be communicated.”

